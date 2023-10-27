National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day for any unused or expired prescription drugs.

There will be several locations around Wood County and one in Pleasants County where you can drop off medications.

Locations will be accepting drugs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Williamstown Police Chief Shawn Graham shared the importance of drug take back day.

“It is a very big deal. It’s a big deal to me and the communities. A lot of these pills are extremely dangerous; people get prescribed some strong medications, and don’t finish them or are no longer around, or for whatever reason. There is a time and place when people need their medications, but when they are done with them this is one of the events that helps to make your home and community safer,” said Chief Graham.

Washington County will not have any locations as all drug stores have drop-off bins inside.

Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office will be at Phillips Pharmacy to collect medication.

Locations in Wood County include Williamstown Police Department, Vienna Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Mineral Wells VFD, Lubeck VFD, and Waverly VFD.

