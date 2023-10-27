This Is Home: Riverview Cemetery

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Riverview Cemetery is a historic final resting place for many notable persons from the Parkersburg area with the first grave being interred in 1801. Judith Smith is the president of the board of trustees of Parkersburg for Riverview Cemetery. She recounted how it came to be.

“Mr. Parker, who is the person that Parkersburg is named for, bought attractive land of about 2,400 acres, and this was part of it. Then sometime later, Joseph Cook came to the area and purchased a great deal of that land, and the Cook House on Murdoch Avenue A was built by his son, Tillinghast Cook, and this was part of their farm. They started the Cook Family Cemetery here, and you’ll hear it called that still today.”

Being one of the oldest cemeteries in Parkersburg, there are many notable people from the area who have made Riverview their final resting place. Given that Riverview was “the” place to be buried for quite some time, many of the people interred here were mostly of notable families throughout the area from businessmen all the way up to politicians.

“Probably one of the most prominent is Peter Godwin Van Winkle. He was our first after we became a state. He was one of two U.S. senators, and he got tied up in a situation whereby Andrew Johnson was to either be impeached or not, and he was the deciding vote. Senator Van Winkle voted that he not be impeached, and this was not popular, so he was never elected as anything the rest of his life.”

One of the most well-known graves at the cemetery features a statue known by locals as “The Weeping Woman.” Smith says that while folklore has built up around the statue that the history behind it, and the significance behind the family she prays over, are of greater importance.

“It was purchased [by] the brother of Governor Jackson, John Jay Jackson Jr., to kind of just mark the Jackson family plot. It is not, as many think, a replica or to be illustrated as Lily Irene Jackson, but that is not the case. It was simply purchased as a person praying for the family.”

Riverview is home to a wide array of historical figures and people throughout the community with many interesting stories to be told about the people in the area...even the unexpected. Especially one person’s grave with a headstone marked in mandarin Chinese.

“There was a family who had Chinese cleaners in Parkersburg, [and] the matriarch of that family passed away while in Parkersburg and was buried here in Riverview. It is said that that her son later came and took her remains back to China because it was the belief that to enter heaven, she needed to be there.”

The cemetery also acts as a resting place to many veterans from every American war dating back to the American Revoution. Smith says that the stories of all of the people in Riverview are something that she hopes everybody can enjoy and appreciate.

“There are so many wonderful stories and so many really great people who are interred here and it’s just interesting. Every turn you make in Riverview, there’s somebody else that you need to hear their story. Come visit us, and not just to see the weeping woman, that’s fine, but take a look at all these other historical figures, not just of Parkersburg. There are eight Parkersburg mayors, as well as two West Virginia governors, the first [W.Va.] U.S. senator... if you like history, it’s here.”

