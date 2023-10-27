Turning Back the Dial: Shelly Sindland

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “I went to Chernobyl, I went with...there’s a huge Ukrainian community here in Connecticut, and I went with them on a unit, a humanitarian mission to Chernobyl.”

Shelly Sindland is a native of Hartland Connecticut. Hired by Roger Sheppard in April of 1993, Sindland got her start at WTAP after her time at start-up news station WJAL in Hagerstown, Md.

" I had applied for another job that I didn’t get. And then, lo and behold, another job did open up. It was for the morning producer and anchor, and he called me and said, you know, ‘I have another job open, are you interested?’ That’s how the door opened for me at WTAP.”

Sindland began her time at WTAP as the morning update anchor and noon anchor producer. Her role at the station is also historic as she was the first ever anchor of Daybreak...

“This is my mug that launched the show, the original one, and I still have it, can you believe that? We’re going back a long time, so whoever made this mug, they did a great job because it really held up. But yeah, this was the mug I used with Daybreak. I think the logo and everything’s changed, but that’s kind of cool. And then I [eventually] moved on to the night news. I was the co-anchor of the 6 o’clock news with John Fortney.”

During her time at WTAP Sindland forged many friendships both in an out of the newsroom with many of those relationships being life-long.

“Amy Paul Casullo, she is my dear friend. We worked together for six months [and have a] life-long friendship. I was in her wedding, and I just think the world of her. We had so much fun together.”

Out of all of the people Sindland met at WTAP, one of them still has a special place in her heart.

“So Glenn, hold on, this is this is not staged, I keep this in my office because, you know, I want to remember my time at WTAP, but I also want to remember this guy. This is Glenn Wilson. He was so special. He took me under his wing, and he treated me like a granddaughter. He told my dad that he they would take care of me and— Glenn said that.— he’s like, ‘Shelley’s like a granddaughter to me, I will take care of her’, and he really did take care of me. I knew Glenn and his wife and I felt like I had an instant family, and I’m just so grateful that I was there when he was there”

After her time at WTAP, Sindland received a job offer from back home in Connecticut in 1995 and has had many career highlights since, from interviewing and covering stories at the White House, to the continuing effects of a nuclear disaster.

“I went to Chernobyl, I went with a there’s a lot of there’s a huge Ukrainian community here in Connecticut, and I went with them on a unit, a humanitarian mission to Chernobyl. I was in the dead zone. I was in the area that was, like, abandoned during the nuclear meltdown— this was 12 years later— but that was life changing. I don’t want to sound like I’m bragging. I’m not. I’m saying. It was because of the opportunities that were presented to me in part from my time at WTAP that really helped propel my career to where it is today.”

Currently, Sindland owns her own business, and is looking forward to her daughter, Sadie, attending college.

“I’m really proud of her and I’m proud of her because she’s a good person. So, when she wanted to apply to West Virginia. I was really happy about that.”

Sindland left off with one final thank you to the community that meant so much to her.

“Thank you for making me feel at home, and...you know, I love W.Va. I really do. I talk about you all the time, so even if you don’t remember me, I want you to know that I remember you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

L.V. Hissem for WTAP News. This Is Home.

