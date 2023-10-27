WVU Parkersburg School of Cosmetology is open

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University at Parkersburg held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new cosmetology school.

The WVU Parkersburg School of Cosmetology and Esthetics is located at the old Lee’s Studio on Murdoch Avenue.

Lee Eric Rector has thought about changing the studio into a school for several years.

“I am just overwhelmed that it is finally coming to fruition. I think that the response and the impact that we have had on this program opening is just overwhelming,” said Rector.

Even though the school is through WVU Parkersburg, Wood County Schools has a pre-cosmetology class at their technical center for high school students.

Superintendent Christie Willis shares how they might partner with the school in the future.

“We are having talks right now of how we might be able to integrate some of this, maybe, into their senior year so they can get help; but we are just in infancy plans at the moment with that,” said Willis.

WVU Parkersburg President, Torie Jackson, is looking forward to how the school will benefit everyone.

“We just hope that the community can use the services and help the students have more opportunities to learn. Also, that they just know that what we are doing is going to allow a lot of salons to have trained employees,” said Jackson.

Natalia Alverez is a student in the cosmetology program and shares what it means to work in the community.

“It’s going to be great to have people from the community be able to come out and for me to be able to touch the community in one way or another. Being able to see the smile on my client’s face after I am finished, and being able to make them feel the best that they can through their looks,” said Alverez.

Students going through the cosmetology program have been working with hair, and starting Monday they will be open to the community.

To schedule an appointment you can call the school at 304-420-8617.

