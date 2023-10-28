Breast health 101 with the Camden Clark Foundation

Williamstown High School puts on pink out game.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - With Williamstown’s pink out game Friday night and WVU Medicine Camden Clark supporting the event, we talked to the executive director of the Camden Clark Foundation about breast health.

Kim Couch says there are three pieces to the puzzle for breast health. They are you doing a monthly self-check, having an annual clinical breast exam by your provider, and screening mammograms.

Couch says, if you don’t have a family history of breast cancer, the typical advice is to start getting annual screening mammograms when you turn 40. If you do have that family history, you’d start this process at 35.

“The quicker you know, the more options you’ll have and the better your treatment plan will be. So it’s really important, particularly if you have that family history, that you are really staying on top of it,” she said.

WVU Medicine Camden Clark offers free mammograms, biopsies, and diagnostics year round for the uninsured and underinsured for both men and women.

