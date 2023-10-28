Fatal car crash reported in Morgan County, Ohio

Fatal crash reported in Morgan County, Ohio
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEIGSVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that happened on October 27, 2023, at 5:21 P.M. The crash was on State Route 60 near milepost 6.

The crash involved a 2007 Kia Optima, operated by Mason Skidmore, 21, of Stockport, Ohio and a 1999 Western Star 4900E semi, operated by Jason Stanley, 36, of Stockport, Ohio.

The investigation found the vehicle operated by Skidmore was southbound on State Route 60 when it veered left of center and was struck by the northbound commercial vehicle operated by Stanley.

Skidmore was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger in the vehicle with Skidmore, Leah Hosom, 19, of Stockport, suffered serious life-threatening injuries.

She was transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital and later transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio via MedFlight.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash and all occupants were wearing their seatbelts.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How marijuana legalization in Ohio could impact law enforcement in Wood County, W.Va.
How marijuana legalization in Ohio could impact law enforcement in Wood County, W.Va.
The program is designed to aid eligible Ohioans in low-income households with their home...
HEAP application to open for Ohioans
More and more young people in Wood County are facing homelessness.
Wood County’s young homeless population is growing - how a local organization is helping through the eyes of impacted youth
William Rex Kinney Obit
Obituary: Kinney, William Rex
Marietta College cuts 10 academic programs
Marietta College discontinues 10 academic programs

Latest News

Williamstown High School puts on pink out game.
Breast health 101 with the Camden Clark Foundation
WVU Parkersburg School of Cosmetology
WVU Parkersburg School of Cosmetology is open
We sat down with the first Daybreak anchor Shelly Sindland as she remembers her time at WTAP.
Turning Back the Dial: Shelly Sindland
Drug Take Back Day
National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday