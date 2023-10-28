Fatal car crash reported in Morgan County, Ohio

MEIGSVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that happened on October 27, 2023, at 5:21 P.M. The crash was on State Route 60 near milepost 6.

The crash involved a 2007 Kia Optima, operated by Mason Skidmore, 21, of Stockport, Ohio and a 1999 Western Star 4900E semi, operated by Jason Stanley, 36, of Stockport, Ohio.

The investigation found the vehicle operated by Skidmore was southbound on State Route 60 when it veered left of center and was struck by the northbound commercial vehicle operated by Stanley.

Skidmore was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger in the vehicle with Skidmore, Leah Hosom, 19, of Stockport, suffered serious life-threatening injuries.

She was transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital and later transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio via MedFlight.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash and all occupants were wearing their seatbelts.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.