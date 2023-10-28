Ghost tours highlight local museum’s haunted history

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In the spirit of Halloween, WTAP hopped on the last ghost tour of the season at The Castle.

According to Education Director Kyle Yoho, ghost tours at The Castle are a long-time tradition.

“We’ve been doing these for a very long time. The museum opened in 1994 I think and soon after that they started doing ghost tours,” he said.

Tour guides walk participants through the halls of The Castle, echoing stories from both staff and guests that have collected through the years.

“I’m very good friends with our other tour guides and volunteers who adamantly believe and have had things happen to them that they can’t explain,” Yoho said.

He told WTAP the story of a plumber working on the property during The Castle’s restoration period decades ago. He was out late and began to smell the scent of someone baking bread.

“He got up to see where that smell was coming from and he saw a woman in big gowns like you’d imagine to be living here pulling bread out of our bake oven,” Yoho said.

The tour isn’t limited to ghost stories. Victorian-era mourning traditions are just some of the history lessons tour guides have up their sleeves.

“And they would also cover their mirrors and reflective surfaces in black material so that, if you look in the mirror, you didn’t see the ghost of the person who died behind you,” Yoho said.

There’s more to this museum than meets the eye.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.