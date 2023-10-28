Ghost tours highlight local museum’s haunted history

WTAP gets a glimpse of The Castle's haunted history.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In the spirit of Halloween, WTAP hopped on the last ghost tour of the season at The Castle.

According to Education Director Kyle Yoho, ghost tours at The Castle are a long-time tradition.

“We’ve been doing these for a very long time. The museum opened in 1994 I think and soon after that they started doing ghost tours,” he said.

Tour guides walk participants through the halls of The Castle, echoing stories from both staff and guests that have collected through the years.

“I’m very good friends with our other tour guides and volunteers who adamantly believe and have had things happen to them that they can’t explain,” Yoho said.

He told WTAP the story of a plumber working on the property during The Castle’s restoration period decades ago. He was out late and began to smell the scent of someone baking bread.

“He got up to see where that smell was coming from and he saw a woman in big gowns like you’d imagine to be living here pulling bread out of our bake oven,” Yoho said.

The tour isn’t limited to ghost stories. Victorian-era mourning traditions are just some of the history lessons tour guides have up their sleeves.

“And they would also cover their mirrors and reflective surfaces in black material so that, if you look in the mirror, you didn’t see the ghost of the person who died behind you,” Yoho said.

There’s more to this museum than meets the eye.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How marijuana legalization in Ohio could impact law enforcement in Wood County, W.Va.
How marijuana legalization in Ohio could impact law enforcement in Wood County, W.Va.
The program is designed to aid eligible Ohioans in low-income households with their home...
HEAP application to open for Ohioans
More and more young people in Wood County are facing homelessness.
Wood County’s young homeless population is growing - how a local organization is helping through the eyes of impacted youth
William Rex Kinney Obit
Obituary: Kinney, William Rex
Marietta College cuts 10 academic programs
Marietta College discontinues 10 academic programs

Latest News

Williamstown High School puts on pink out game.
Breast health 101 with the Camden Clark Foundation
Image courtesy MGN
Fatal car crash reported in Morgan County, Ohio
WVU Parkersburg School of Cosmetology
WVU Parkersburg School of Cosmetology is open
We sat down with the first Daybreak anchor Shelly Sindland as she remembers her time at WTAP.
Turning Back the Dial: Shelly Sindland