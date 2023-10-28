Marietta Noon Lions Club hosts Halloween costume contest and parade

The Stout family dress as Super Mario characters
The Stout family dress as Super Mario characters
By Alexander King
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Marietta Noon Lions Club continued their annual tradition of a children’s Halloween parade and trick-or-treat in the park on Saturday, Oct. 28. The event took place at the Washington County Fairgrounds.

Children gathered at the Multi-purpose Building for a costume contest. The four costume categories were Most Original, Scariest, Best Family/Group, and Cutest. There was also a Best in Show prize.

Judging started at 11:30 a.m., and the parade began at noon. Those in attendance walked from the Multi-purpose Building to the Poultry Building, where they were able to enjoy games, prizes, and food.

The Stout family went as characters from the Super Mario Franchise.

“My daughter Karoline loves Princess Peach and she wanted us all to be a part of the Mario crew,” said Stout.

Marietta Noon Lions Club Service Chair Sidney Marshall shared why she enjoys planning and taking part in such events.

“I like to give back to the community, especially when children are involved, so it’s a nice way to have children have a safe environment for their own costume contest,” said Marshall.

