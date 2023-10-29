Autumn festival offers education, fun for families

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Butcher Bend Autumn Festival welcomed festival goers for the final day of activities at the West Virginia Interstate Fairgrounds.

There is no entry fee for the festival.

Volunteer Russ Collins said the festival is an affordable and educational way to have fun.

“I think it’s great to have events for families in the local area, so you don’t have to drive forty, fifty miles to find something. Our primary purpose is education. We have educational events to teach your kids about harvesting crops and raising animals. When they go through the maze, they harvest and do everything and at the end they sell it to the little grocery store, and they get prizes and money”

The festival concluded with pumpkin judging and a firework show.

