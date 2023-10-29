For Goodness Snakes 8 welcomes exotic pet fans at expo

The expo invited fans of exotic pets to see and handle lizards, snakes and spiders.
(Alexander King)
By Alexander King
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Marietta, Ohio (WTAP) - The Jungle Jam Spooktacular took place at the Washington County Fairgrounds the afternoon of Oct. 29.

The expo invited fans of exotic pets into the Junior Fair Building, where lizards, snakes, and spiders were on display.

Curious visitors were able to learn more about the animals on display. They were also allowed to handle some of them.

The event was hosted by the Marietta-based nonprofit, For Goodness Snakes 8. According to founder and president Adrienne Love, the rescue and rehab center’s mission is to shine a light on animal cruelty in the exotic pet trade. It also serves as an animal shelter for exotic pets.

“We have dozens of different kinds of exotic pets. We also run it like a museum, so you can come in and take a tour of the facility to get to know each animal we have. (You can) learn a little bit about how to care for those animals in case you adopt one from us as well,” said Love.

Jenna Carr attended with her family. She shared why she supports the exotic animal sanctuary’s mission.

“A girl I work with is part of the new snake adventure (with) For Goodness Snakes 8. She invited me to bring my family. My son’s got a love for amphibians and all things nature. We decided to come out and support the event and the cause,” said Carr.

The event also had vendors and various children’s activities. For Goodness Snakes 8 is planning to host another exotic pet expo during the winter months.

