Home Builders Association of West Virginia hold awards banquet

Home builders and suppliers are at the Blennerhassett Hotel for the association’s awards banquet.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Home Builders Association is in Parkersburg for their 64th annual awards banquet.

The association promotes the home building industry through advocation and education.

Life Director Dave Fleming said the banquet spotlights their outstanding members.

“We are going to recognize the best of West Virginia in the housing industry with projects they have submitted. And we are going to do some individual awards throughout the evening recognizing some of our best of the best individuals that participate and go above and beyond in the building trades industry.”

Fleming said recognition is important for the consumer as well as the builder that provided a quality home.

