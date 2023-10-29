Saint Marys First Baptist Church celebrates 125 years

SAINT MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A celebration on Sunday marked the 125th anniversary of the First Baptist Church in Saint Marys.

The event featured mementos from across the church’s many years and cake and other refreshments.

Hallee Bowie has attended the church for over 15 years and volunteered as Bible school coordinator and in other roles. Bowie said seeing the church reach the 125 year milestone speaks to the commitment and devotion of the community surrounding the church. “In a world that’s trying to tell us that church isn’t needed, or it’s just another thing that you can do, but you don’t have to is just -- it speaks volumes to the heart this community has and the people of this church have,” Bowie said.

Bowie said the community support has been integral to the church’s success. “I think the people of Saint Marys in general are just resilient, strong, family oriented people who pour into their own community and support each other at times when things get really hard or it’s difficult,” she said.

Bowie said her annual work of organizing Bible school every June and July has been a highlight of her years with the church. “Bible school here is always a good time,” she said. “It’s an exhausting time, it is a long week, but it is a great time to celebrate Jesus through the eyes of children.

Assistant Pastor Adam Myers, who joined the church last November, said that as the church reflects on its history, it’s also looking toward the future. “Really that’s what we’ve been doing this past year,” Myers said. “We’ve been relooking at our vision, relooking at our mission, and just saying, ‘Hey, what is First Baptist Church going to look like for the next 125 years?”

Pleasants County Commission President Jay Powell said he and his family have been attending the church for generations. He shared some memories about his own personal history with the church. “Probably what stands out to me the most is seeing people a couple different times in the last couple decades lined up out the door to get in the church, to just experience what God had in store,” Powell said.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.