Thrill the World Parkersburg draws crowd to city park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thrill the World Parkersburg took part in a global dance at Parkersburg City Park this evening.

Spectators attended to watch the charitable tribute to the Michael Jackson song “Thriller.”

Toni Holbrook, organizer of the Parkersburg chapter, said that Thrill the World takes place in nine countries across the world, with all of those participants dancing at the same time.

Holbrook said that this year’s Parkersburg event helped to gather 853 pounds of donations in pet food for Molly’s Pet Pantry.

Participant Anna Stout both dressed as and danced the part of a zombie. She described the work that went into preparing.

“We’ve been doing rehearsals since like September. This is my first year here and I think I did really good,” said Stout.

This year’s Thrill the World Parkersburg dance was four people short of last year’s record of 70 dancers.

Those who are interested in participating next year can visit Thrill the World Parkersburg’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ttwpkbwv.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.