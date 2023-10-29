Thrill the World Parkersburg draws crowd to city park

Spectators attend to watch the charitable tribute to the Michael Jackson song "Thriller."
Spectators attend to watch the charitable tribute to the Michael Jackson song "Thriller."(Alexander King)
By Alexander King
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thrill the World Parkersburg took part in a global dance at Parkersburg City Park this evening.

Spectators attended to watch the charitable tribute to the Michael Jackson song “Thriller.”

Toni Holbrook, organizer of the Parkersburg chapter, said that Thrill the World takes place in nine countries across the world, with all of those participants dancing at the same time.

Holbrook said that this year’s Parkersburg event helped to gather 853 pounds of donations in pet food for Molly’s Pet Pantry.

Participant Anna Stout both dressed as and danced the part of a zombie. She described the work that went into preparing.

“We’ve been doing rehearsals since like September. This is my first year here and I think I did really good,” said Stout.

This year’s Thrill the World Parkersburg dance was four people short of last year’s record of 70 dancers.

Those who are interested in participating next year can visit Thrill the World Parkersburg’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ttwpkbwv.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy MGN
Fatal car crash reported in Morgan County, Ohio
The program is designed to aid eligible Ohioans in low-income households with their home...
HEAP application to open for Ohioans
MOV announces Trick or Treat dates, times
How marijuana legalization in Ohio could impact law enforcement in Wood County, W.Va.
How marijuana legalization in Ohio could impact law enforcement in Wood County, W.Va.
Marietta College cuts 10 academic programs
Marietta College discontinues 10 academic programs

Latest News

Everyone with the school is looking forward to working with the community.
WVUP School of Cosmetology grand opening
The Stout family dress as Super Mario characters
Marietta Noon Lions Club hosts Halloween costume contest and parade
It is a way to safely get rid of unused medications.
Drug Take Back Day Saturday
The Queen of Hearts won the hearts of the judges.
Harmar Place Halloween Wheelchair Parade