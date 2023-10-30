Broncos blast Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake it Off’ after beating Chiefs in surprising victory

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Denver.(Jack Dempsey | AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (Gray News) – The Denver Broncos celebrated their win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday with a move that fans are calling petty but hilarious.

The Broncos ended their 16-game losing streak, beating the Chiefs 24-9.

As the final seconds of the clock ran out, the speakers at Empower Field in Denver played Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off.”

Video taken from inside the stadium shows the team celebrating their win as Broncos cheerleaders dance to Swift’s hit song.

Swift is currently dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift was not at the game in Denver on Sunday. Fans have joked that she is now the good luck charm for the Chiefs.

Since debuting their relationship, the Chiefs have won every game that Swift has attended, and they have lost every time she is not there.

Social media users thought the choice of post-game music on Sunday was a funny jab from the Broncos to the Chiefs.

“Now this is the pettiness I’m here for,” one fan wrote on X.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County Sheriff's Office searches for missing driver after wreck in Mineral Wells
Police searching for missing driver after wreck in Mineral Wells
Image courtesy MGN
Fatal car crash reported in Morgan County, Ohio
The expo invited fans of exotic pets to see and handle lizards, snakes and spiders.
For Goodness Snakes 8 welcomes exotic pet fans at expo
Spectators attend to watch the charitable tribute to the Michael Jackson song "Thriller."
Thrill the World Parkersburg draws crowd to city park
Fleming said recognition is important for the consumer as well as the builder that provided a...
Home Builders Association of West Virginia hold awards banquet

Latest News

Two people were in the studio for Building Bridges 2 Careers
Building Bridges 2 Careers Holding Family Career Awareness Day
Today's submission comes from Jacob Weber of Marietta!
Spooktacular MOV for October 30th
Mountain State College was founded in 1888.
Celebrating 70 Years with WTAP: Mountain State College
A 19-year-old man caught on video sucker punching random people at local parks said he regrets...
Man seen sucker punching strangers at parks in video
Biden signs an executive order on the safe development and use of artificial intelligence....
LIVE: Biden remarks at AI event