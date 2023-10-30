Family career awareness day helps students find future careers, 54 businesses participating

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “Do you know what you want to be when you grow up?”

That’s a question we get a lot over the years. If you know a student struggling to answer that question, there’s an upcoming event that could be able to help with that!

Building Bridges 2 Careers is having a family career awareness day for students in grades 7-12 and their families.

The event is November 1st, 2023 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Washington County Junior Fair Building.

The even is free, so students and parents just need to show up!

Kristi Leonard-Webber, a community and career connected learning coordinator, said there are many benefits to going to this event.

“hey can explore career opportunities and pathways for students in our region. We showcase local businesses, careers in our community, and in-demand jobs, and we can connect businesses with educators, students, and families.”

Jenna Stewart, a career pathway specialist, said events like this are important to our community.

“We believe in supporting successful students, prosperous businesses, and thriving communities by fostering relationships and inspiring student career choice. the programs and events we provide work to do this for everyone in our community.”

“Students’ success depends on their awareness of opportunities and whether they have family support to explore careers. This is a great way to ensure that students are able to have conversations with their teachers and their families, as well as with businesses and professionals,” explained Leonard-Webber

Leonard-Webber explained how the event will work:

“Students will receive “passports” to help guide them through their chosen 16 career clusters (provided by Ohio means jobs (2022)) and engage with you! There will also be free pizza and fun door prizes. Students and parents will also be given prompts on questions to ask as they talk with businesses. Our goal is to open the communication around career exploration within families as well as expose families to opportunities within our local community.”

Event sponsors: Kraton, Memorial Health Systems, Ohio Means Jobs, Washington County Career Center- Adult Technical Training, Ohio Nnatural Energy, Southeastern Ohio Port Authority, Dough Boyz Pizza.

You can read more about Building Bridges 2 Careers, here.

