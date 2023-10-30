Giving children a voice: The future of investigating child abuse and neglect crimes

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Over the past four weeks the issue of child abuse and neglect in the Mid-Ohio Valley has been examined.

We have talk with the different agencies that work on these cases and looked at the unique role child advocacy centers play in the investigations.

Now, looking to the future, what do these agencies want to see happen within their departments and our county.

Abby Pifer, a forensic interview and family advocate at North Star Child Advocacy says the obvious goal would be that there would be no more child abuse, “but unfortunately the likelihood of that happening is pretty small.”

While the likely of eliminating child abuse and neglect is small, increasing education and raising awareness of the issue can be a step in the right direction.

”...Going into the schools or wherever and teaching kids and educators what to look for, like what’s OK. What’s not OK and just making sure that they know how to respond correctly when a child does make a disclosure and how to report if they suspect something,” Pifer said.

The Wood County Sheriff’s office and Prosecutor’s office would like to see a dedicated member from their offices assigned to North Star Child Advocacy Center.

Sheriff Woodyard already has a detective assigned to work with the Center. That detective now works out of the sheriff’s office.

Woodyard hopes in the future that detective would work out of the north star center. He says that would allow that detective to work more closely with staff during investigations.

“I think that that would bring a different level to this too. Having somebody there that understands and works with and has close contact... I think that will bring a different level to the investigations, also,” Sheriff Woodyard explained.

Wood County Prosecutor Pat Lefebure says their goal is to help the victims feel safe and comfortable. Prosecutors plan to do this with a dedicated child crimes prosecutor.

This position would only focus on these cases and work ‘’vertically’ on them from beginning to end.

“If we can create a safety net for these people so that they feel comfortable in coming forward and that they will continue to follow through with the prosecution, I think it will result in better prosecution for us and better results.”

Lefebure says these types of crimes are often under-reported due to children being reluctant to come forward against someone they know and love.

Lefebure said, “We’re hoping that this position will... allow them to feel more comfortable to do so.”

A permanent therapist at the center is another goal for the future.

According to Greg Collins, the executive director at North Star, there’s a backlog of children needing therapy.

He says some children are waiting one or more months before being seen due to the lack of availability of qualified therapists.

While it can be difficult for children to come forward and report these crimes, it’s also difficult for them to testify about them.

To help in these situations, Greg Collins would like to see therapy dogs in the courtroom. He says this is something just a handful of states already at this time.

“They’ll place the assistance dog down, Behind the pulpit before the jury see it so hey don’t contaminate the jury or whatever. And they make that child comfortable while they’re testifying. Bad guy, bad girl is out here... and this is pretty intimidating. You know, assistance dogs right here and life’s not too bad right now.”

Collins thanks the community for their continued support. Through donations and raising awareness of the center... Collins says North Star is better able to support and help the children in our area.

Previous Coverage:

Part One:

Part Two:

Part Three:

Part Four

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.