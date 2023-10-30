Man using FaceTime killed in motorcycle crash, police say

Police say 24-year-old Drew Baker died at the scene.
Police say 24-year-old Drew Baker died at the scene.
By WABI News Desk and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI/Gray News) – A man using FaceTime in Maine was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night, according to the Bangor Police Department.

Police say 24-year-old Drew Baker tried to make a turn around 10:45 p.m. when the motorcycle went across the oncoming lane, left the roadway and then hit construction scaffolding in front of a house.

Baker died at the scene.

Officers determined he was using FaceTime on his cell phone at the time of the crash.

Additionally, authorities said Baker was not wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County Sheriff's Office searches for missing driver after wreck in Mineral Wells
Police searching for missing driver after wreck in Mineral Wells
Image courtesy MGN
Fatal car crash reported in Morgan County, Ohio
Spectators attend to watch the charitable tribute to the Michael Jackson song "Thriller."
Thrill the World Parkersburg draws crowd to city park
The expo invited fans of exotic pets to see and handle lizards, snakes and spiders.
For Goodness Snakes 8 welcomes exotic pet fans at expo
Fleming said recognition is important for the consumer as well as the builder that provided a...
Home Builders Association of West Virginia hold awards banquet

Latest News

Two people were in the studio for Building Bridges 2 Careers
Building Bridges 2 Careers Holding Family Career Awareness Day
Today's submission comes from Jacob Weber of Marietta!
Spooktacular MOV for October 30th
Mountain State College was founded in 1888.
Celebrating 70 Years with WTAP: Mountain State College
The vehicle was discovered along the 2400 block of Southern Highway.
Police searching for missing driver after wreck in Mineral Wells
The WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches are sold nationally at several retailers. The...
FDA says WanaBana fruit puree pouches may contain dangerous levels of lead