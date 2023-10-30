Motion in suit against Wood County Sheriff’s Department alleges defendants withheld evidence

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former Wood County Sheriff’s Deputy Della Matheny filed a motion for sanctions over claims of discovery abuse against the Wood County Commission and the Wood County Sheriff’s Department.

This comes as part of Matheny’s ongoing lawsuit against the commission, the Sheriff’s Department, and former Sheriff Steve Stephens over alleged sexual harassment and other misconduct by Stephens while Matheny was employed by the department.

Matheny served in the Sheriff’s Department from 2013 to 2021. She filed the lawsuit shortly after resigning from the department over what the lawsuit describes as a hostile working environment.

In the latest development in the case, the plaintiff alleges that the Wood County Commission and the Sheriff’s Department have failed to produce large swaths of evidence that could support her allegations of misconduct by Stephens. The motion says the defendants either withheld, didn’t look for, hid, or destroyed evidence including emails, cell phone data, audio recordings, and employee evaluations. According to the motion, this evidence would have supported the plaintiff’s allegation that she faced retaliation for reporting misconduct by former Sheriff Steve Stephens.

A hearing on motions in the case is set for Friday, Nov. 3 at 1 p.m.

