Movement Monday with Stacy! This week focuses on legs!

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stacy Houser, the founder of Temple Challenge, stopped by Daybreak to share a few easy moves you can incorporate into your daily routine to help get you moving throughout the week.

This week’s workout focuses on legs!

For these movements you will need gliders. If you don’t have gliders you can use a plate from home- paper or plastic, but not glass! Stacy reminds that you can do a certain number of reps if you’d like, but she prefers 20 second intervals.

Pistol squat- 20 seconds. Put your heel on the glider. Press out and forward. Going into a squat with one leg out. Stacy reminds you to sit back, not forward. Go down as far as you can. Bring your leg back in and stand up. Repeat. Then switch legs. This works your glutes, and hamstrings.

Rest - You can rest for 10-20 seconds or go straight into the next move.

Curtsey squat - 20 seconds. Put your foot on one glider. Take that foot behind the other, like you’re curtsying. Bend both legs. Come back to standing position. Repeat on other leg. This is working quads and hips.

Rest - You can rest for 10-20 seconds or go straight into the next move.

Squat circles - Place your foot on a glider. Push that foot out, going into a side lunge position. Holding that position, do small circles with the extended foot. Do some circles forward, then switch to circles backwards. Stand up and switch legs. This works all around the leg, hips, quads, glutes, hamstrings.

Repeat all movements - you can repeat the movements if you would like.

You can see the moves demonstrated and further explained in the story’s video.

You can read more about on Stacy Houser and Temple Challenge on her website: https://www.thetemplechallenge.com/how-it-started

You should consult with your doctor before doing any activities.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.