Obituary: Bell, Daniel Ray

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Daniel Ray Bell, 49, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at his home.  The son of Ernest and Betsy Ross Bell, Daniel was a 1994 graduate of Wirt County High School. He worked for Somerville Fabrications in Mineral Wells, WV, as a machine operator and safety officer. A Christian by faith, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and arguing with his brother about Donald Trump.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife Beth; his daughter Savanna (Brady Roberts) Bell; his brother David (Jessica) Bell; nephews Logan, Schyler, Uri, and Ryan Bell; a special aunt and uncle Vicki and Bill Hardbarger as well as many aunts, uncles, and close cousins.

Visitation will be held Sunday, October 29, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Monday, October 30, from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Jeff Layfield will officiate with interment to follow at Pine Twist Cemetery.  In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations toward funeral expenses be made to Matheny Whited Funeral Home, PO Box 639, Elizabeth, WV 26143. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Bell family.

