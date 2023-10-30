Obituary: Carpenter Jr., Donald William

Donald William Carpenter Jr., 62, of Belpre, passed away on October 25, 2023, at his home.

Donald was born September 12, 1961, in Marietta to Donald and Emily {Scarbro} Carpenter.

He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

Donnie worked at various plants and on the river barges. Later, he was self-employed. He enjoyed playing and singing music with his dad, brother, and family. He also enjoyed spending time with grandkids, nieces, and nephews.

Donnie will be deeply missed by his longtime girlfriend, Juanita Francis; four stepchildren; ten grandchildren; father, Donald W. Carpenter Sr., one brother, and three sisters; and his loyal dog, Diablo.

Donnie was preceded in death by his mother, Emily “Jeanie,” sister, Christina, and brother Lee. Friends may call Monday, October 30th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta.

Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Adam Will officiating.

Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park, where military rites will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Veteran's Administration.

