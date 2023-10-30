Obituary: Cunningham, Dana Reese

Dana Reese Cunningham, 89, of Washington, WV, passed away on October 25, 2023, in Huntington, WV.  She was born February 18, 1934, in Palestine, WV, a daughter of the late Paul and Mildred Andrick Reese.

Mrs. Cunningham was a homemaker, raising four children, and worked for Sears and Roebuck in the Accounting Department.  She was a 1951 graduate of Parkersburg High, where she played violin for the PHS Orchestra.  The Orchestra was where she met her late husband of 72 years, James T. Cunningham, who passed away on January 24, 2023.  She was also a member of the Fresh Fire Ministries.

Surviving are her children: Dan Cunningham of Morgantown, West Virginia; Abbie Burch (Mel) of Tornado, West Virginia; Mark Cunningham (Sharon) of Coolville, Ohio, and Roger Cunningham (Corinthia) of Ashland, Kentucky; sister Margaret Matheny (Don) of Washington, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by sisters Gerry Boso and Myra Ann Nulter.

Service will be on Sunday at 2:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, with Dr. Christopher Longgrear officiating.  Visitation will be one hour prior to service.  Interment will be at Sunset Memory Gardens on Monday 11 AM with her sister, Margaret Matheny, officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

