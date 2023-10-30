Obituary: Henry, Carolyn Lee

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Carolyn Lee Henry, 81, of Parkersburg, passed away on October 25, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born January 14, 1942, a daughter to the late Orda C and Iva M Rhodes (Whited). Carolyn worked as a caregiver at Brightstar Care and was a member of Camden Ave Church of Christ.

Surviving Carolyn is her brother Richard C Rhodes (Marty) of Vienna; sister-in-law Marlyn Smith of Marietta; cousins Mike and Mary; and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James B. Henry.

As per the family’s wishes, Carolyn’s remains will be cremated with no services.

