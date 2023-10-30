Obituary: Montgomery, Melissa

Melissa Montgomery, 56, of Vienna, West Virginia, passed away Saturday, October 28, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marietta, Ohio.

She was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Okey N. and Billie “Dollie” Watkins Rader.

Melissa was a Registered Nurse. She obtained her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from West Virginia University and then went on to gain her Master’s from Bellevue University of Nebraska. Her accomplished career included roles as Associate Vice President of Women’s and Children’s Services, Senior Director of Nursing Professional Practice, Board of Trustee Member for Marietta Memorial Hospital, Board of Trustee Member for the Marietta Memorial Health Foundation, Nursing Administrator, Chief Administrative Officer at Memorial Health System Selby General Hospital, former Executive Director of Nursing Operations at Monongahela Health System, former Director of Women’s and Children’s Services at Genesis HealthCare, and former Director of Women’s and Children’s Services at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital. She was a member of the Ohio Organization of Nursing Leaders, serving previously as OONL President and Chair of Program Committee 1, planning the annual Fall OONL Conference in Columbus, Ohio. In addition to being a very caring and accomplished woman, Melissa enjoyed the thrill of National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Drag Racing.

Her memory will be cherished by her loved ones, including her husband, her “rock,” Harry Montgomery; son and daughter-in-law, Harry Montgomery II and Emily; daughter, Andrea Montgomery; grandchildren, Ayla, Owen, Leo, and Ruby; sister, Mechelle Lewis; two brothers, Michael Rader (Sherri) and Matthew Rader; and many others who loved her dearly.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. The Montgomery family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home has been entrusted to assist with final arrangements. Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a message of comfort with the Montgomery family by signing the online guestbook.

