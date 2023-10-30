Obituary: Parker, Diemma

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 29, 2023
Diemma Parker, 83, died peacefully at home on October 19, 2023. 

She had been attended there for many months by the caring staff of Amedisys Hospice, faithful friends, and her spouse.  Diemma loved all things beautiful, especially flowers, which were her passion.  Her sons, Steven Bailey of Parkersburg, WV, and Ricky Bailey of Akron, Ohio, live on as the pride of her life.

Diemma chose to be cremated with no viewing of funeral services as she wished to be remembered by her lively personality.

She adored many pets through the years, and a donation to the Parkersburg Humane Society would honor her memory in a way she would have found delightful.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, assisted the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

