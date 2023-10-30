October 2023 Golden Shield Award presented to firefighter with the Williamstown VFC

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Golden Shield Award was presented to a volunteer firefighter with the Williamstown Volunteer Fire Company Monday morning.

Patrick Smith was the recipient of October’s Golden Shield Award.

Smith has been a member of the Williamstown VFC since August 2013.

The Williamstown VFC Captain, Mike Voshel, shared why he thought Smith was a great choice for the award.

“Patrick is a very caring person. I mean, he cares about the fire service, he cares about the people of the community. He is all in at 100%. Patrick is at 100% all of the time,” Captain Voshel said.

Smith was nominated after he helped put a fire out at one family’s home and he continued to show support and concern for the family afterwards.

He explained how he was able to help out a six-year-old boy who lost his favorite water bottle in the fire.

“Nicole had reached out and said that she...her water bottle that her son had attached to that had melted and burned up and she was asking if we could find another one. I went around asking everyone that i knew who that had gotten them in the past and we didn’t have any extras, and I couldn’t find one and Captain Voshel had made an order for our fire prevention this year and those water bottles were one of them. and when her son came in for the fire prevention class. we picked him out of the crowd, and he raced me putting our gear on to see who would won and of course he beat me and got the water bottle as a prize,” Smith said.

Smith and a group of other volunteer firefighters also made sure to drop off brand new smoke detectors for the family after the fire.

Captain Voshel, talked about smith’s importance to the fire department.

“Patrick always goes above and beyond the call. if somebody needs something, Patrick’s always there to step in and take care of it. if something extra needs done at the station, Patrick is always there to do it,” Captain Voshel said.

When Smith started at the Williamstown VFC in 2013, they had 35 volunteer firefighters, but that number has now dropped to the low twenties.

He shared a message to those who may interested in joining the department.

“If you have a feeling of wanting to serve your community and help out and do some really cool stuff, we’ll pay for all of your training and anything, any gear or equipment that you need. and we will get you involved, and you can start running fire calls and help your community out,” Smith said.

