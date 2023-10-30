Police searching for missing driver after wreck in Mineral Wells

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is searching for the driver of a rolled-over Hyundai Elantra found wrecked in Mineral Wells.

The vehicle was discovered along the 2400 block of Southern Highway. Dispatch received a call about the single-vehicle crash around 5:49 p.m. after another driver noticed the wrecked car on its top in a ditch.

First responders shut down traffic temporarily while the vehicle was being removed. The Mineral Wells Volunteer Fire Department and staff with the St. Joseph’s Hospital were also on scene to assist the WCSO.

No injuries were reported.

