Toddler pulled over for speeding while brushing teeth, police say

Officers pulled over a toddler for distracted driving and speeding in a small Oklahoma town last week. (Source: Okarche Police Department / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKARCHE, Okla. (Gray News) – Authorities pulled over a toddler for distracted driving and speeding in a small Oklahoma town last week.

The adorable driver with blonde hair was brushing her teeth while sitting behind the wheel of her hot pink, battery-operated mini car.

The Okarche Police Department said in a post on Facebook the mini-lawbreaker was driving over the speed limit on Kansas Avenue in her pink convertible.

Officer Maness took immediate action to get the reckless driver off the streets and pulled her over.

The little girl managed to talk her way out of a citation and received a warning instead.

“I’m sure her cuteness had something to do with it,” the police department wrote.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County Sheriff's Office searches for missing driver after wreck in Mineral Wells
Police searching for missing driver after wreck in Mineral Wells
Image courtesy MGN
Fatal car crash reported in Morgan County, Ohio
The expo invited fans of exotic pets to see and handle lizards, snakes and spiders.
For Goodness Snakes 8 welcomes exotic pet fans at expo
Spectators attend to watch the charitable tribute to the Michael Jackson song "Thriller."
Thrill the World Parkersburg draws crowd to city park
Fleming said recognition is important for the consumer as well as the builder that provided a...
Home Builders Association of West Virginia hold awards banquet

Latest News

Two people were in the studio for Building Bridges 2 Careers
Building Bridges 2 Careers Holding Family Career Awareness Day
Today's submission comes from Jacob Weber of Marietta!
Spooktacular MOV for October 30th
Mountain State College was founded in 1888.
Celebrating 70 Years with WTAP: Mountain State College
David Barger stands with other workers near the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, Tenn.,...
General Motors reaches tentative agreement with UAW, potentially ending 6-week strike
Take a Look at This: A curious kid gets stuck on a tiny ledge above busy NYC train tracks....
Teen dangling over busy train tracks rescued