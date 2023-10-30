Washington County sees higher than average early voting numbers

Officials in Washington County are reporting that early voting numbers are higher than average for a non-presidential election year.
By Alexander King
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Officials in Washington County are reporting that early voting numbers are higher than average for a non-presidential election year.

Washington County Board of Elections Director Karen Pawloski said that an increase in early voting likely results from the two statewide issues on the ballot.

Issue 1 is a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would make abortion a reproductive right. Issue 2 would legalize the use of marijuana for people aged 21 or older.

Washington County also has several local elections taking place, including town government roles and board of education positions.

“This is a local race. The majority of voters will probably know who is on the ballot for trustee or school board. This is an important election because this is where you will see the impact most of what your vote does and the people you put into that office,” said Pawloski.

Washington County resident Sophie Evans voted early. She shared why she is passionate about voting.

“As a 19-year-old I’m constantly surrounded by peers that feel strongly about issues on the ballot and what’s going on in the political scene, but I never see anybody as passionate about voting as they are about the issues. It’s really important that if you’re going to talk the talk (that you) walk your walk. Get out here and vote as a young person. Get registered to vote as soon as possible so you can be active in every possible election,” said Evans.

Sunday Nov. 5 is the last day for early voting. Washington County Board of Elections will be open that day from 1-5 p.m. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

