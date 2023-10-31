Breast cancer survivor shares story, meaning of month, prevention tips

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - October is breast cancer awareness month.

As the month draws to a close, there’s still time to shine a light on the important causes represented.

Candy Summers-Pyles is a survivor of breast cancer and came on to WTAP’s Daybreak on behalf of the American Cancer Society to talk about early warning signs, some statistics, and her own personal experience with breast cancer.

Summers-Pyles explained that the early goal of breast cancer awareness month was education. The founders wanted women to learn more about breast cancer and early detection so that they could take charge of their breast health.

" One of their key goals that they wanted to achieve was to promote mammograms as an important tool to be used in the fight against breast cancer.”

Summers-Pyles was diagnosed in 2017, making her a six year survivor. She explained that she noticed an abnormality and went to the doctor. That’s when she was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer.

She said she was able to get treatment and that she’s here today thanks to early detection and mammograms.

Summers-Pyles shared some prevention tips.

“Keep a healthy weight. Be physically active. Choose not to drink alcohol, or drink alcohol in moderation. If you are taking, or have been told to take, hormone replacement therapy or oral contraceptives (birth control pills), ask your doctor about the risks and find out if it is right for you. "

Summers-Pyles shared a brief history of the month and how it started.

“Breast cancer awareness month began in 1985 as a partnership between the American Cancer Society and the pharmaceutical division of Imperial Chemical Industries. Betty Ford helped kick off the week-long event, as she was herself a survivor of breast cancer.”

