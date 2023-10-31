Car wreck flips car on its top

A car wreck on 19th Street in Parkersburg put a white Toyota Corolla on its top.
By Alexander King
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
According to Parkersburg Police Department, the driver of the Corolla was driving east when she struck a green Kia Soul parked on the side of the road.

According to Parkersburg Police Department, the driver of the Corolla was driving east when she struck a green Kia Soul parked on the side of the road.

The Corolla then travelled a short distance, flipping on its top before coming to a full stop.

The driver was momentarily trapped by her seatbelt, unable to unlock it while upside down. Firefighters with the Parkersburg Fire Department worked to remove her, and she was later taken to the hospital to be checked out

No charges or major injuries were reported.

St. Joseph’s Ambulance service was also on scene.

