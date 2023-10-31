Dental hygienist suggests dental care after trick-or-treat

Staff from Wilfong Dental offer some tips to properly care for the dental hygiene of children following trick-or-treating.
By Alexander King
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For parents, scary costumes may not be the most horrific thing about the Halloween season. Their fears may lie in the months following trick-or-treating, when they see what the candy has done to their children’s teeth.

Staff from Wilfong Dental in Parkersburg offered some tips to properly care for the dental hygiene of children following trick-or-treating.

Dental Hygienist Shelby Green has been with Wilfong Dental for almost six years.

She said toothpaste works as a topical medication for the teeth. She recommended children brush their teeth in the morning and at night.

She also advises that teeth that touch should be flossed first and before brushing.

Green explained that cavities are caused by how frequently sugars touch the teeth and not how much sugar is consumed in one sitting. She suggested limiting sugars to mealtimes to help prevent cavities.

Guidance about proper dental hygiene aside, she did not discourage kids from enjoying the Halloween tradition of eating sweets.

“Enjoy the candy but only (eat it) for a few days. Watch your frequency of sugars,” said Green.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County Sheriff's Office searches for missing driver after wreck in Mineral Wells
Police searching for missing driver after wreck in Mineral Wells
Single vehicle car crash
Single vehicle car crash results in trauma alert
MOV announces Trick or Treat dates, times
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Melissa Montgomery Obit
Obituary: Montgomery, Melissa

Latest News

A car wreck on 19th Street in Parkersburg put a white Toyota Corolla on its top.
Car wreck flips car on its top
Spaghetti Dinner
Law firm holds spaghetti dinner to help veteran community
Justin Lewis Beeler
Man pleads guilty to one charge involving 2021 police chase
Image courtesy MGN
One man charged with trafficking and illegal use of a minor in nudity in Pioneer Township