Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund for Health gives $102,000 to local United Way agencies

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Charitable Fund for Health started three years ago for Highmark West Virginia and has since given nearly $5 million in grant funding for West Virginia based non-profit organizations.

Monday afternoon Highmark stopped by the United Way of the Mid-Ohio Valley to give out a total of $102,000. $25,000 each to United Way of Central West Virginia, United Way of the Mid-Ohio Valley, and United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley totaling $75,000 then giving $3,000 to other United Way agencies across the state.

“This donation helps ensures communities throughout the Mountain State are set up for success through impactful initiatives that West Virginia residents and families need,” said Jim Fawcett, President of Highmark West Virginia.

The donations given Monday afternoon will directly go back into the benefit of the communities that you live and have grown up in.

“It’s really important for us at the United Way to determine where the greatest needs are, those change over the course of years so it’s important for us to stay dialed in to the community where we need to focus our resources and efforts now is very different where we need to focus them five years ago. So, the needs assessment does that for us,” said Stacy DeCicco, Executive Director of the United Way of the Mid-Ohio Valley.

With this years donation it will be every year since starting the Charitable Fund for Health that the fund contributed to United Way agencies.

