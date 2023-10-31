Hunter Burwell recognized for academic success

By Alexander King
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Burwell is an Honor Student at Belpre High School. He enjoys spending time with family and friends. He believes in studying hard and making good grades.

Burwell credits his mother and father as the reason he strives hard academically. He is currently taking courses at Washington State Community College and plans to continue his college career after high school. He is considering West Virginia University Parkersburg or Ohio State University and intends to get a job in software engineering.

Although Burwell is not involved in any extracurricular school activities, he is a fan of golf and enjoys spending time at local courses. He is also an avid fisherman who shares that hobby with his father.

He is involved in a 3D printing club at school. He also enjoys the occasional pickup game of basketball with friends.

