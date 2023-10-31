Law firm holds spaghetti dinner to help veteran community

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jan Dils, Attorneys at Law, will be hosting their eighth annual spaghetti dinner on November 09 at the Parkersburg Knights of Columbus. For the first time since the pandemic the dinner will be in person with an option of take out, but they will no longer have the drive through.

For the eighth year the numbers that the spaghetti dinner has seen continues increasing.

“Every year we have had an increase in the number of veterans we’ve served as well as non veterans because people like to come out and spend that time with the veterans as well,” said Eric Hillyard-Poling, Chief Information Officer.

The spaghetti dinner is free to veterans and any non-veteran will have to pay a $5 charge that will go directly back in to the veteran community.

“All of the funds raised at the spaghetti dinner will support operation transportation which is a program that provides free bus passes to veterans both in PKB and Charleston. A bus pass that lasts 30 days and all they have to do is go to a bus station in PKB or Charleston and they get a free bus pass,” said Hillyard-Poling.

If you are a veteran in need of bus pass you can visit the local bus station for your original pass and it can be renewed after every 30 days.

For additional information about the dinner click here.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.