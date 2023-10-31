Learning to line dance with Buckin’ Boots

Family fun event to get together and dance!
By Hailey Lanham
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Buckin’ Boots Line Dancing started in late August as a fun community event. This event is fun for ages 12 and up and you do not have to have any dance knowledge!

Lessons start at 6 p.m. and end at 7:30 p.m.

It is $5 for admission at the door for each class.

You have the option to come watch and socialize or learn how to line dance and create new friendships.

“With this people can make a family time, they can bring their daughter, do a mother daughter thing. Men, women, anyone can come and if you want to just come and spend some time you don’t even have to dance. We have some people who just come to visit and watch and socialize. To get the community closer involved you have to include everybody.” said Cari Collins, Dance Instructor.

You can go to their Facebook page to keep up with what day the next lesson will be on. All lessons will be held at Nemesis Shrine. https://www.facebook.com/buckinbootslinedancing

