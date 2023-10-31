Man pleads guilty to one charge involving 2021 police chase

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Justin Lewis Beeler plead guilty to charges coming from the state of West Virginia that involves his police chase that crossed from West Virginia into Ohio.

In Ohio Beeler was charged with felony counts of felonious assault, failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer and a misdemeanor of fictitious license plates. Following a guilty plea Beeler was convicted with one felony count of failure to comply. From that sentencing Judge Mark Kerenyi sentenced Beeler to 18 months imprisonment with 290 days credit on October 12, 2022.

Tuesday morning Beeler appeared in Judge Beane’s courtroom and plead guilty to fleeing from an officer in a vehicle with reckless indifference.

His sentencing is set for Jan. 11 at 9 a.m.

