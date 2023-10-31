Marietta City Council votes to join Public Entities Pool of Ohio

Marietta City Council held a special meeting tonight to make a change to the city’s property and liability insurance policies.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta City Council held a special meeting tonight to make a change to the city’s property and liability insurance policies.

The council voted unanimously to approve a new ordinance that directs the mayor to enter into a contract with the Public Entities Pool of Ohio.

The Public Entities Pool of Ohio is a risk-sharing pool made up of local governments and other public agencies. It provides insurance coverage in several areas, including liability and property insurance.

The City of Marietta has had private insurance coverage for years.

Mayor Josh Schlicher said they’re changing to the Public Entities Pool because they’re rates with their private provider recently jumped 13 percent. Schlicher said moving to the Public Entities Pool will help save the city money on premiums in the long run.

