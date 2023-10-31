Obituary: Burkholder, Mark

Mark Burkholder, 57, of Parkersburg, passed away on October 25, 2023, at his residence.  He was born on June 24, 1966, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Ingral and Lewanta (Jarvis) Burkholder.

Mark was a tow truck driver and mechanic for many years, working in Parkersburg at Pifer’s Service Center and Best One Tire.

He is survived by his sister Rebecca Burkholder and brother Thomas Burkholder, along with his uncles Gaynol Jarvis and Ronzil Jarvis and aunt Mary Ann Burkholder.

In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his Aunt Charolotte Jarvis, Aunt Rebecca Jarvis, Uncle Blaine Burkholder; Cousins Steve Jarvis and Garry Burkholder; Grandparents Glendo and Dicie Jarvis and Fred and Opal Burkholder; Great Grandparents Vivian and Melvin Burkholder; Great Aunt Mary and Bernard Buchanon.

There will be no funeral services.  A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.  Visitation will be Wednesday 6-8 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

