Obituary: Dye, Regina Rae

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Regina Rae Dye, 70, of Caldwell, OH, passed away at 9:28 pm, Saturday, October 28, 2023, at Ohio Health Southeastern Medical Center in Cambridge.

She was born March 3, 1953, in Canton, OH, a daughter of Genevieve Donahue and Delva John Lightfritz, Sr.  Regina had worked as a waitress.

Regina was married to John Dye, who preceded her in death.  She is survived by two sons, Brian (Melissa) Dye of Caldwell and John Dye of Lowell, and two daughters, Jennifer (Kristofer) Hefner of Waverly, WV, and Robyn (Everett) Carpenter of Marietta; grandchildren:  Kristopher, Johnathan, Kendra, Brittany, Madison, Eric, Joshua, Michael and Dusty:18 great-grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Delva John Lightfritz and Larry Lightfritz.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday (Nov. 1) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, followed by cremation.  The family will greet friends before the service from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

