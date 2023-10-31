Obituary: Eddy, Mark D.

Mark D. Eddy, 86, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on October 29, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, WVU.

He was born on February 14, 1937, in Parkersburg, WV, one of fifteen children of the late William H. and Anna C. Rutter Eddy.

He retired from GE Plastics and owned several businesses.

Mark is survived by four children, Vic Eddy (Joann), Ric Eddy (Lora), Drema Bonar (Frank), Troy Eddy, eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, longtime partner Joyce Edwards and longtime friend Jeff Morris.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Tewan Rader, and fourteen brothers and sisters.

Per his request, Mark will be cremated, and there will be no services.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

