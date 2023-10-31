Obituary: Goudy, Raymond G.

Raymond G. Goudy, 79, of Belpre, formerly of Marietta, passed away on October 27, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born May 30, 1944, to the late Paul and Goldie (Constable) Goudy.

He served his country honorably in the United States Navy. He retired after 40 years from Thermo Fisher. He was a member of Vienna Baptist Church. He enjoyed golfing and loved being with his family.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Lenita Lou (Irons) Goudy; one daughter, Sherri Jordan (Kirk), of Chillicothe, OH; one son, Timothy Goudy (Nancy-Diaz Goudy) of Covington, KY; four grandchildren, Caitie, Collin, and Caroline Crock, and Hannah Dalaba.

Per Raymond’s request, there will be no visitation or services.

Lambert Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory of Belpre is honored to serve the Goudy family.

