Obituary: Hanson, Vernon R.

Vernon R. Hanson, age 89, of Beverly, OH, passed away Thursday, October 26, 2023, at the Sharon Brooke Assisted Living in Newark, OH. He was born August 20, 1934, in Noble County, OH, a son of the late Wallace John “W.J.” and Bertha Grace Stengel Hanson.

He was a member of the Keith Church. Vernon was a 50-year member of the Laurel Grange #1678 and a current member of Waterford Grange #231. He was 32nd Degree Mason and was a 50-year member of Aurelius Lodge #308 F. & A.M. in Macksburg, OH, and a member of the Marietta Shrine Club in Marietta, OH. He was also a 50-year member of the Aurelius Chapter #60 Order of Eastern Star. Vernon was an electrician and retired from the B&O Railroad following 42 years of service. He enjoyed watching sports, playing cards, and attending stock sales.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Waller Hanson, with whom he shared 62 years of marriage from March 26, 1955, until she passed away September 27, 2017; 4 brothers, Earl Wayne Hanson, John Hanson, Lawrence Hanson, and Dale Hanson; sister Marjorie Calvert.

Those left to cherish his memory are two daughters Polly (John) Pisegna of Marietta and Molly (Bill) Shubirg of Newark; 1 son Allan (Jonda) Hanson of Granville, OH; grandchildren John (Sarah) Hanson, Keith (Emilia) Hanson, Bradley (Kenzie) Hanson, Sarah Hanson, Mary (Daniel) Greene, Madeline (Josh) Shubirg, Seth (Allie) Shubirg, Trent Shubirg, and Janell (Joey) Pisegna-Hartsock; 9 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters-in-law Sandy Waller, Joyce Gessel, and Janette (Chris) Waller. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and many friends.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM with Masonic and Eastern Star services at 7:30 PM at the Chandler Funeral Home, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 11:00 AM in the Chandler Funeral Home Chapel, with his grandson-in-law Daniel Greene officiating. He will be laid to rest next to his wife, Joanne, in Olive Cemetery in Caldwell.

Memorial contributions may be directed in Vernon’s Honor to the Aurelius Chapter #60 Order of Eastern Star, 16356 Crooked Tree Road, Dexter City, OH 45727. Please join us in remembering Vernon by visiting his memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net.

