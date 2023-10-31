Obituary: Hopkins, Susan Linn

Susan Linn Hopkins, 69, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on October 30, 2023. She was born on May 22, 1954, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Donald and Ruth (Hawk) Shrewsbury.

She was retired from E.I. Dupont after 28 years of service. She enjoyed gardening, spending time with her dog, Lexi, and loved watching football.

Susan is survived by her loving husband, Bob Hopkins of 36 years; three children, Jason Sturms (Kathryn) of Allen, TX, Heather Haudenshield (John) of Sykesville, MD and Jim Hopkins (Michelle) of Morgantown, WV; a brother, Don Shrewsbury of Myrtle Beach, SC; and five grandchildren, Jason Sturms, Jillian and Jacob Haudenshield and Carson and Baley Hopkins.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Charles and Zeta Hopkins.

A memorial service is being planned at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Lambert Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, South Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Hopkins family.

