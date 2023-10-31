Obituary: McMullen, Patrick G.

Patrick G. McMullen, 57, of Vincent, OH, passed away October 29, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his family and friends.

He was born in Parkersburg, WV, on December 25, 1965, son of Paul Eugene McMullen and the late Joyce Ann Toncray McMullen.

Patrick enjoyed hunting and fishing. He enjoyed dirt track racing, NASCAR, and Country Music. Patrick had worked as a correctional officer for thirteen years at Century Aluminum and was currently working for Resource Transport and Ferguson Livery.

In addition to his father, Patrick is survived by his wife Aubrey McMullen, daughter Alisha McMullen (Jonathon Cobb) and their children Jonathon, Christopher, son Matthew McMullen (Briaunda McKinney) and their children Ava, Madilynn, Hunter, daughter Gracie McMullen, daughter Andrea Woods and her children Jayde Tanner, Jace Woods, sister Peggy Somerville (Steve), many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, mother of his children Tina McMullen, mother in law Mary Jane Ferguson, father in law Jim Ferguson, brothers in law James Ferguson II (Heather), Phillip Ferguson (Megan) sister in law Cassie Ferguson (Joe) and a host of friends.

In addition to his mother, Patrick was preceded in death by two heavenly children and an infant sister, Pamela McMullen.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Camden Temple Church, Parkersburg, with Pastor Lloyd Keith officiating.

Burial will follow at McMullen Cemetery. Visitation will be 12 - 2 on Thursday at the church prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.