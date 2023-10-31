Obituary: Miller, Joseph Paul “Pete”

Joseph Paul “Pete” Miller, 95, of Williamstown, WV., passed away peacefully with his daughters by his side on October 29, 2023. He was born on January 20, 1928, in Sistersville, WV.

He was the son of the late Paul and Etta Miller. He was the youngest of 5 siblings - Willet, Tom, Catherine, and Joan who all preceded him in death.

He was a 1946 graduate of Sistersville High School. He was a U.S. Army Veteran who spent a year in Japan and serving during the restitution following WWII. After his military service, he worked at Dravo Corporation in Marietta, OH. On April 10, 1949, he married his high school sweetheart Helen Ringer, and they were together until her passing in 1987.

He is survived by his two daughters, Chris Joy and Teresa Scott (Rob); six grandchildren, Traci Johnson (Moose), Luke Joy (Laurel), Nathan Joy, Ryan Scott (Michele), Erin Borkowski (Eric), Kelly Lafleur (Matt), 13 great-grandchildren, Peyton Johnson (Corey), Brooke Johnson, Drew Johnson, Kyndra Johnson, Lakyn Joy, Lynken Joy, Logan Borkowski, Alyssa Borkowski, Avery Lafleur, Jackson Scott, Alec Barnett, Braden Barnett and McKenzie Barnett. Later in life, he married Sharon Haught, who passed in 2020.

He is survived by stepson Alex Haught and, step-daughter Sharolyn Rinehart (Eric), and several step-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and siblings, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Steve Joy.

Memorial services will be held at 2 PM, Thursday, November 2, 2023, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH., with Chaplin Willie Hood officiating, entombment to follow in East Lawn Mausoleum.

The family will receive guests from 12 p.m. until the time of service. The family would like to thank the staff at Elison and Amedisys for the compassionate care they gave our Dad.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the First United Methodist Church, 304 W. 5th Street, Williamstown, WV., 26187.

