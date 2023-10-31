Obituary: Skidmore, Mason Brody

Mason Brody Skidmore Obit
Mason Brody Skidmore Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our precious Mason Brody Skidmore, 21, of Stockport, Ohio, was fatally injured in a tragic automobile accident on Friday, October 27, 2023.

Mason was born in Parkersburg, WV, on Tuesday, May 4, 2002, along with his twin sister, Matti.

Mason graduated from Warren High School in 2021. He had been employed by Skinner Firestone in Beverly.

Mason will be lovingly remembered by his father, Michael Thompson; mother, Janet Skidmore; two sisters, Matti Skidmore Morgan Scarbro (Kenny); niece, Tessa Scarbro; Grandmother, Elenore, “Gabby” Skidmore; Aunt, Linda Fulmer (Danny), half-sister, Amber Price, half brothers, John “Andy” Fisher, Travis (Ruthie) Thompson, Eric (Angela) Thompson, Lance (Brandy) Thompson and many aunts, uncles and cousins, who will miss him very much. We also want to make mention of the love of his life, Leah Hosom.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, James E. Skidmore.

Memorial services will be at 6:00 on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at The Barlow Chapel of Cawley and Peoples Funeral Home. The family will greet friends two hours prior to the service.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Mason’s family and offers online condolences and many resources by visiting www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by following their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County Sheriff's Office searches for missing driver after wreck in Mineral Wells
Police searching for missing driver after wreck in Mineral Wells
Single vehicle car crash
Single vehicle car crash results in trauma alert
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Melissa Montgomery Obit
Obituary: Montgomery, Melissa
Image courtesy MGN
Fatal car crash reported in Morgan County, Ohio

Latest News

Mark D. Eddy Obit
Obituary: Eddy, Mark D.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Burkholder, Mark
Regina Rae Dye Obit
Obituary: Dye, Regina Rae
Raymond G. Goudy Obit
Obituary: Goudy, Raymond G.