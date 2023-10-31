Obituary: Skidmore, Mason Brody

Our precious Mason Brody Skidmore, 21, of Stockport, Ohio, was fatally injured in a tragic automobile accident on Friday, October 27, 2023.

Mason was born in Parkersburg, WV, on Tuesday, May 4, 2002, along with his twin sister, Matti.

Mason graduated from Warren High School in 2021. He had been employed by Skinner Firestone in Beverly.

Mason will be lovingly remembered by his father, Michael Thompson; mother, Janet Skidmore; two sisters, Matti Skidmore Morgan Scarbro (Kenny); niece, Tessa Scarbro; Grandmother, Elenore, “Gabby” Skidmore; Aunt, Linda Fulmer (Danny), half-sister, Amber Price, half brothers, John “Andy” Fisher, Travis (Ruthie) Thompson, Eric (Angela) Thompson, Lance (Brandy) Thompson and many aunts, uncles and cousins, who will miss him very much. We also want to make mention of the love of his life, Leah Hosom.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, James E. Skidmore.

Memorial services will be at 6:00 on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at The Barlow Chapel of Cawley and Peoples Funeral Home. The family will greet friends two hours prior to the service.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Mason’s family and offers online condolences and many resources by visiting www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by following their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.