Obituary: Staudt, Marilyn Ruth Grisez

Marilyn Ruth Grisez Staudt of Williamstown, WV, died Monday, October 30, 2023, at the age of 88. Born in 1935 in Willowdell, OH, she was the daughter of Henry and Helen Grisez.

Marilyn attended high school in Versailles, OH, and college at the Ohio State University. She was a member of the OSU choir, past president of the Alpha Iota International Business Sorority, and first president and organizer of the Newlyn Quest Federated Women’s Club in Bryan, OH.

Marilyn is survived by her son, Jeff; daughter-in-law, Paula; granddaughters, Ana and Sophia; and many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Staudt; brother, James Grisez; sister, Betty Straker; sister-in-law, Mary Grisez; and brother-in-law, Harry Straker.

Cawley & Peoples

Memorial contributions may be made to the Williamstown Fire Department, 411 5th St., Williamstown, WV 26187.

