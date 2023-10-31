October’s Jan Dils Golden Apple Winner is Leigh Husted from Warren Middle School

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s time for October’s Jan Dills Golden Apple Award.

This month’s winner is Leigh Husted.

She’s is a multi categorical teacher at Warren Middle School who has been teaching for around 28 years.

“I do what I do because I love it, and so again, it’s shocking to be recognized for something that I come every day to do because I just love to do it,” explained Leigh Husted.

Her fellow teachers say her dedication to helping others be successful sets her apart.

“I’m just learning, learning through the students, learning new techniques. It’s an exciting job. There’s not one day that’s the same. And so, I think that’s what I like about it kind of keeps you on your toes.”

She comes in almost every weekend on her own time to make sure her students have what they need. She helps coordinated buses for students, teachers, and aids that need special accommodations.

Teachers come to her for advice and friendship. She also leads Zumba for any students or teachers after school on Tuesdays.

She’s known for encouraging her students when they’re struggling to learn something new, helping them find pride in themselves.

“I think maybe seeing the students grow even, you know, some of my past students being able to see them productive in life in the end and just seeing even a year’s worth of growth in my students is exciting.”

Husted said she’s honored to be given this award and truly surprised. He family came to the awards ceremony.

“I had no idea that they were here... or anything that was happening today. So that was a major bonus today. I love my family. I love to see them. So, it was great to see them out here and have that support.”

To those around her, Husted is the perfect person for this award.

This is evident in the passion and care she has towards her students, both present and past.

“I’ve seen a lot of families benefit also from their students learning to become more independent. And so I think that that’s a big joy that I have. Also, I have really close contact with. Every parent that I have, so I’m still some, you know, some of my students that are 40 Now, I still keep in contact with the parents. And so that’s kind of exciting to see that they have good, productive lives.”

Husted has some advice for those thinking about a career in teaching.

“I think it’s important [to] go into a classroom and spend some time and just to make sure that that’s what you want to do, and get some good advice from teachers that have been there for a while. The first few years are always a struggle for everybody, and I think in every industry, so I think it’s important to stick it out and just see what happens!”

