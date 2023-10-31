One man charged with trafficking and illegal use of a minor in nudity in Pioneer Township

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - One person is being held on bond following the execution of a search warrant on Oct. 30.

Chief Mark Warden states the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed the search warrant in Pioneer Township on Greene Street. He added the task force was assisted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau with the search warrant served at a home.

According to Chief Warden, John Vineyard has been arrested for second degree felony trafficking in drugs, and fifth degree felony illegal use of a minor in a nudity oriented material. Chief Warden stated Vineyard was read his Miranda Warning and admitted to viewing and streaming child pornography on his cell phone while at the Greene Street residence. That alleged admission led to the nudity oriented material charge in addition to the the trafficking charge.

Vineyard is currently being held on a $27,500 bond.

Also arrested was Tyler Boothby for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Boothby was released on personal recognizance bond.

The Southeast Major Crimes Task Force is part of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Organized Crime Investigation Commission and is comprised of representatives of the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs, and Athens County Sheriff’s Offices; the Marietta, Belpre, Middleport, McConnelsville, Nelsonville, and Glouster Police Departments; the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs, and Athens County Prosecutor’s Offices; and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.